Swedish man resident on the Costa identified as victim of fatal car blaze in Benahavís

A Swedish man, 47, has been identified as the victim after a charred body was found inside the car that was reported burning in a tunnel that runs under the motorway along Costa del Sol in the municipality of Benahavís on Tuesday. The main hypothesis is that the vehicle crashed into the wall in the La Alquería tunnel due to excessive speed and the man did not have time to escape when the car caught fire.

It was just before 8am when the emergency services received several calls alerting them to a burning vehicle. When police officers, the fire brigade and ambulance arrived at the scene, they found the body of the man, who lived in Estepona, trapped inside the car. He had apparently just dropped his eight-year-old daughter off at school when the vehicle crashed.

The police investigation is still in its early stages, so no theories regarding the cause of the incident have been ruled out at the moment.

At the end of last year, a woman lost her life in another fire that was caused by a car crash in Mijas. The incident happened shortly after 9pm, when the emergency services received several calls alerting them to a vehicle fire on a property located in a scattered area in the municipality of Mijas. Witnesses reported that the car had fallen down a slope and had caught fire.

Several units of the Guardia Civil and the fire brigade were called to the scene. When the fire was being extinguished, firefighters discovered that there were human remains inside the car, so they immediately informed the police and activated the judicial protocol.

The car, which was completely burnt, belonged to the woman who lived on the farm.