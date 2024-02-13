Starlite Music World in Estepona declared project of strategic interest by Junta de Andalucía

María Albarral Estepona Tuesday, 13 February 2024, 18:00 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Official Bulletin of the Junta de Andalucía (BOJA) published on Friday 9 February stated that the proposal for Starlite Music World in Estepona is a project of strategic interest in the region. Among the different reasons for the importance of the project, also known as 'City of Music', are the investment of 286 million euros and the creation of 450 jobs.

Starlite Music World will bring together various cultural, hotel, gastronomic and educational activities located in the La Panera area of Estepona and foresees the construction of 'La Ciudad de la Música' (City of Music) and 'La Ciudad Audiovisual' (Audiovisual City).

The City of Music project includes the creation of a boulevard with a lake, a central square, restaurants, an artists' area and a large music venue for up to 15,000 people. It also includes a hotel with 200 rooms and a conference centre, among other things.

The developer behind the initiative, Sandra García Sanjuán, recently revealed to SUR that the project is being seen as "the largest amusement park for adults in the world" where music performances, gastronomy and art will be available all year round in a unique space that doesn’t exist anywhere else in the world.