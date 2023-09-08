Smelly stream to go underground

Vanessa Melgar Compartir Copiar enlace

Manilva town hall plans to encase a stream in the Castillo de la Duquesa area and build over it to create a recreation and leisure space for public use.

The El Estanquillo project comes after local residents voiced health concerns, including over the proliferation of insects and bad odours. The preliminary project has been financed with funds from Malaga's provincial authority and will involve a covered concrete channel being created.