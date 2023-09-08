Smelly stream to go underground

Sections
Highlight
Vanessa Melgar
Friday, 8 September 2023, 13:15
Compartir
Manilva town hall plans to encase a stream in the Castillo de la Duquesa area and build over it to create a recreation and leisure space for public use.
The El Estanquillo project comes after local residents voiced health concerns, including over the proliferation of insects and bad odours. The preliminary project has been financed with funds from Malaga's provincial authority and will involve a covered concrete channel being created.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.