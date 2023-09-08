Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Smelly stream to go underground

Smelly stream to go underground

Vanessa Melgar

Friday, 8 September 2023, 13:15

Compartir

Manilva town hall plans to encase a stream in the Castillo de la Duquesa area and build over it to create a recreation and leisure space for public use.

The El Estanquillo project comes after local residents voiced health concerns, including over the proliferation of insects and bad odours. The preliminary project has been financed with funds from Malaga's provincial authority and will involve a covered concrete channel being created.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad