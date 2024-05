Restored Estepona castle to become a museum Conservation work on the Castillo de San Luis, a coastal fortress built at the end of the 16th century and located in the town centre, will soon be completed

David Lerma Estepona Friday, 24 May 2024, 13:10 Compartir Copiar enlace

Estepona will soon complete the conservation of the Castillo de San Luis, a coastal fortress built at the end of the 16th century and located in the town centre.

The work has focused on recovering an area that has remained hidden and unused for almost a century and converting it into a museum room.