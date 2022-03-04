Plans move ahead to pedestrianise part of Estepona's main Avenida de España seafront The project has seen strong opposition from town politician's and locals alike

Computer image of how the pedestrianised stretch will look. / SUR

The planned overhaul of a stretch of the seafront road in Estepona will see it pedestrianised and vehicles replaced with plants, trees and walkways.

Estepona council wants to cut off traffic from the section of Avenida de España along the seafront between Avenida Juan Carlos I (the main road down from the motorway junction and feria ground) and Calle Terraza (the narrow street that skirts around Plaza de las Flores and the old town).

Current loading and unloading bays will be moved to the east of Avenida de España, as will the taxi rank. Access to existing underground parking will be maintained.

Councillors want to use the project to reinforce the green image of their town. A double bike lane will also be added that can be used as a route for emergency services when needed.

There will also be extensive landscaping and planting to create a garden.

Second phase

A second phase of pedestrianisation of Avenida de España is also planned, towards the west of the Avenida Juan Carlos I roundabout as far as Calle Delfín.

This activity is in addition to the large development currently going on near the town's lighthouse, known as the Balcony of the Mediterranean, which will add more public space to the resort.