Operation Rambo: more than fifty assault weapons found at an abandoned house in Estepona Sub-machine guns, pistols, rifles and around thirty balaclavas were recovered from the Costa del Sol property, after the occupants seemingly left in a hurry

Sub-machine guns, pistols and ammunition... The National Police force on the Costa del Sol has seized more than fifty firearms in an abandoned house in Estepona. Judging by the scene they found, everything suggests that the occupants, presumed members of a criminal gang, left the property with just the clothes on their backs and in a hurry.

Police officers found the assault weapons scattered in different rooms of the house. Many of them were in full view, while others were hidden in sports bags. Among other items, they seized 30 pistols, eight sub-machine guns, twelve shotguns and two revolvers, as well as fifteen silencers, eight tracers and thirty balaclavas.

It is not known when the occupants left, but it is known that they had not paid rent for the property since 2021. In May, it was the property professionals who managed the house who made the discovery of the large arsenal of weapons left in the property by its former occupants, after which they went to the Estepona police station to report the find.

This was the start of Operation Rambo, in which the National Police are continuing their investigations to establish the identities of the people. There is no doubt that this is a criminal organisation, according to police sources, but they are still trying to locate its members.

In addition to the firearms, police officers seized telescopic sights, gun holsters, files, magazines and a large quantity of ammunition. Among these items, a pistol with two barrels in the shape of a key ring was also located.

Police found - as if it were a uniform - four long-sleeved T-shirts, four pairs of tracksuit bottoms and three pairs of trainers, all navy blue and unworn, as well as some thirty balaclavas of the same colour.

The investigation is still ongoing, pending the identification and location of the occupants of the property.