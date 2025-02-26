Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

One of Germany's most wanted fugitives arrested in Estepona
International crime

A prominent member of an international criminal organisation involved in drug trafficking in Europe has been detained

SUR

Wednesday, 26 February 2025, 21:34

Guardia Civil officers have arrested a 36-year-old man in Estepona who was the subject of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW). In October last year German officers arrested ten people during an operation to dismantle a drug-trafficking gang in Germany, Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands. They seized 300 kilograms of drugs, 430,000 euros in cash, jewellery firearms, ammunition and explosives.

However, one German member of the gang managed to escape arrest. The Essen customs criminal investigation office (ZKA) and the Duisburg public prosecutor's office (Germany) informed the Guardia Civil in February that the man was thought to be in residing in Malaga province.

Following the tip-off the Guardia Civil carried out numerous operations and managed to locate a person who fitted the description and who was living a discreet life on the outskirts of Estepona.

The suspect has been living in the town since last October, the time of the pan-European police operation. When he was arrested in Estepona he showed officers false documentation. The Guardia Civil seized 17,500 euros in cash and various quantities of drugs such as MDMA, pink cocaine and speed. The detainee was handed over to a court in Madrid, where a judge ordered that he be held in custody pending extradition to Germany.

surinenglish One of Germany's most wanted fugitives arrested in Estepona