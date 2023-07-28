New five-star luxury hotel on Costa del Sol opens after 27-million-euro investment

Andrea Jiménez Marbella Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Mett group has opened its first hotel on the Costa del Sol after an investment of 27 million euros. This new five-star resort is located on the beachfront in Estepona and has 253 rooms, according to Hotel Investment Partners (HIP), which acquired the old Iberostar hotel last year and which has undergone a thorough refurbishment. This opening marks the first Mett hotel in Spain and the second in the world, after the inaugural one in the Turkish city of Bodrum.

HIP is one of the largest owners of holiday hotels in southern Europe, belonging to funds managed by Blackstone. Its strategy stems from an investment and management plan that allows for the repositioning of the former Iberostar and an improved customer experience. The hotel, managed by the Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG), opens its doors under the Mett Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella-Estepona brand, with a style that "combines modern minimalism with Andalusian style". Both the materials and the furnishings of the hotel were inspired by "the culture and balance of Mediterranean life".

The establishment has more than 500 photovoltaic panels and ten per cent of the rooms are of the premium category, several of which have a private swimming pool. The main feature of the outdoor area is the large swimming pool.

One of the resort's strong points is its gastronomic offering, as it has several restaurants: Isola Ristorante, inspired by the traditional Mediterranean cuisine of southern Italy, the Greek restaurant, Ammos Greek Restaurant (also recently opened in Ibiza), and the Azure Beach Club. These three brands are joined by a new concept designed exclusively for this Costa del Sol resort, Lola's Bar, located in the pool area. It seeks to pay homage to Spanish cuisine and culture with local tapas and wines.

There is also a Moi brand spa, which includes 500 square metres of facilities, including an indoor swimming pool, a gymnasium and different treatment rooms.