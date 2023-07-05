New five-star hotel in Estepona set to open in August It will be the first METT Hotels & Beach Resorts luxury establishment in Spain, and only the second in the world, and offer 249 sea view rooms on the Costa del Sol

A new five-star hotel will open in Estepona in August. It is the first METT Hotels & Beach Resorts in Spain and only the second in the world, after its first opening in the Turkish city of Bodrum. The establishment will offer 249 rooms and suites on the Costa del Sol with its destination hotel concept. All of them have sea views, as the resort is located on the beachfront.

METT Hotels & Resorts is developing a collection of lifestyle resorts in unique locations. It was created by Sunset Hospitality Group, founded in 2011, with the vision of creating unique hospitality experiences around the world, and the parent company is already present in nine countries through 26 brands.

Antonio González, CEO of Sunset Hospitality Group, said "we are delighted to bring the METT brand to the Costa del Sol. It is an amazing location and fits perfectly with the spirit of our brand. We look forward to welcoming guests and continuing to spread the spirit of the brand following the success of METT Hotel & Beach Resort Bodrum.

The hotel's opening in Estepona, just a few minutes drive from Marbella, proposes a new gastronomic offer and "a design where luxury stands out in its lightest and most relaxed form", the company said, where locals and guests will enjoy four gastronomic concepts including the Isola Ristorante Italiano; Ammos Greek Restaurant, recently opened in Ibiza specialising in Mediterranean food; Azure Beach, with a more relaxed character and located in the centre of the resort with international dishes by the pool and the beach; and El Bar de Lola. There is also a fitness and wellness centre and the 500-square-metre MOI spa, designed to soothe, pamper and de-stress.

The group stressed that this new five-star hotel is "inspired by the balance of Mediterranean life. The design combines modern minimalism with the charm of Andalusian style. Building materials and furnishings are chosen from natural, local and sustainable resources. Natural materials feature including wood and terracotta, while natural fabrics such as linen and organic cotton demonstrate the company's commitment to sustainable development and the implementation of measures aligned with the principles of sustainable tourism.

Sustainable

In the reception lobby, an eight-metre-tall olive tree welcomes guests who will enjoy an experience in which all materials are recycled and recyclable, and nothing will be made of plastic. This commitment to sustainability includes zero kilometre products in the kitchens, to favour the local market and suppliers.

The hotel will also have four charging points for electric vehicles. In the same way, photovoltaic panels have been installed to generating electricity for self-consumption. The air conditioning installations have been designed to offer solutions focused on energy efficiency. In order to optimise the building's energy management, the Isola Restaurant has a landscaped roof that includes a brise-soleil which functions to retain rainwater, contribute to air purification, help to reduce the ambient temperature, provide thermal insulation and, in short, contribute to energy savings.