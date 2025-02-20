More than 200 runners sign up in first 48 hours for Estepona's coastal half marathon

Tony Bryant Estepona Thursday, 20 February 2025, 19:24 Compartir

More than 200 people signed up for the IV Senda Litoral Media Maratón de Estepona (coastal path half marathon) within the first 48 hours of the registration platform opening. Organisers said that this rapid pace of registration confirms the growing interest in one of the most outstanding races on the Andalusian calendar, which continues to consolidate itself as an essential event for serious runners.

This half marathon is distinguished by the fact that it combines different types of terrain and landscapes. The race, which takes place on 4 May, will begin in Cancelada, from where the runners will travel along the coastal path and on to the fishing port and the old town of Estepona, until they reach the finish line at the town’s sports complex.

Along with cash prizes for the winners of the different categories, all participants who finish the race will receive a special souvenir medal. The runners will be able to enjoy a post-race event with a free paella and live music.

Registration costs 22 euros and those wishing to participate must sign up by 13 April.

https://tusinscripciones.es/index.php/ruta/iv-media-maraton-litoral-de-estepona-trofeo-ikos-andalusia