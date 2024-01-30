Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

More than 13,000 euros safely returned to woman after she accidentally left it in Estepona supermarket
A store employee found a toiletry bag in shopping basket, with the banknotes wrapped inside, and alerted the police who managed to track down the septuagenarian

SUR

Malaga

Tuesday, 30 January 2024, 15:27

National Police officers have safely returned 13,325 euros to a resident of Estepona on the Costa del Sol who accidentally lost the money in a local supermarket. A police investigation led to the identification of a septuagenarian who the money belonged to, and the money was handed over to her after she went to the police station, accompanied by her family.

Police were alerted following a call from the manager of a store on the town's Avenida de Andalucía. An employee of the supermarket found a toiletry bag that had been left in a shopping basket and called the police to collect it.

To the officers' surprise, inside there was a bag containing 206 50-euro notes; 144 20-euro notes; three 10-euro notes; and three 5-euro notes. In total, 13,225 euros had been lost by the person while they were shopping.

The investigation focused on putting a name and surname to the supermarket customer who lost the vanity case. After numerous enquiries, police identified a 73-year-old local woman as the person who lost the money.

Finally, the National Police force handed over the 13,225 euros to the septuagenarian at Estepona police station, and the 73-year-old thanked the officers for all the steps taken to recover her money.

