Mercadona on the move in Costa del Sol town with opening of new supermarket
The Spanish retail giant has closed one of its stores and moved to new premises in a bid to improve service and optimise the shopping experience for its customers

Juan Soto

Malaga

Tuesday, 7 May 2024, 11:00

Mercadona is making a move in Estepona. The major supermarket chain in Spain has opened a new store in Avenida Puerta del Mar and closed the premises it had in Avenida Juan Carlos I.

The new supermarket has more than 1,900 square metres of sales space and 190 parking bays. Its construction has required an investment of three million euros and its opening has allowed the hiring of 48 staff. Fifteen suppliers were involved in its construction, employing 90 people during the building phase.

The Avenida Puerta del Mar supermarket has a new Mercadona efficient store model, with which the company aims to improve service and optimise the shopping experience for its customers.

Among the new features, the store incorporates a ready meals section, a new entrance with double glazing to prevent draughts, wider aisles, a rest area in the same shop with chairs and tables, a new shopping trolley design and a revamped style of shopping basket.

Improvements for workers

With the aim of helping staff perform daily tasks, the new supermarket includes multiple measures to improve ergonomics and eliminate overexertion. Among others there are new checkouts, common areas for employees, a better equipped canteen and larger personal lockers.

In addition, this new shop is fully connected technologically, with the integration of a series of electronic devices and collaborative tools for workers to optimise processes and manage the store in real time, which facilitates decision-making and contributes to greater agility to respond to demand, especially in the management of fresh products.

In an effort to care for the environmental, measures have been taken to reduce energy consumption by up to 40% compared to the conventional store model, due to improved thermal and acoustic insulation, optimising the materials and thickness of walls and ceilings and with new freezer cabinets that are more energy efficient and environmentally friendly. The store also has an automated LED lighting system that is regulated according to zones and times of day, for much more efficient energy management.

Solar panels with a capacity of 200kWh have been installed on the roof of the new supermarket in Estepona, providing approximately 20% of the energy consumed by the establishment.

