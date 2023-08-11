Manilva's August Fair is well under way Festivities last until Sunday and include live music performances and parades

Vanessa Melgar

Manilva is in the midst of celebrations after its August Fair, which runs until Sunday, 13 August, opened on Wednesday with the much-anticipated switching on of the lights, in the presence of councillors and the mayor, José Manuel Fernández.

The opening speech was given by the president of the ARTEatro 13 association, Jerónimo Mora. One of the highlights so far has been the crowning of the fair queens, ladies of honour and 'misters', as well as the senior king and queen.

This Friday sees the children's show Los Gabytos and on Saturday the colourful parade of floats and bands will make its way through Manilva. Spanish rock band Seguridad Social as well as Sótano Sur will be live on stage at the fair on Saturday.

On Sunday,the last day of the Feria, the parade will go through Sabinillas and El Castillo. The festivities will be brought to a close with a fireworks display and a performance by the band Rebujitos.