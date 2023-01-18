Manilva wants to be the new Sotogrande with two luxury projects on a 400-hectare site The international investment group DarGlobal, founded in 2017, aims to turn the town "into the top luxury destination in Europe"

Real estate company DarGlobal is starting its activity in Spain with the construction of two equestrian and golf properties in Manilva, with views of the sea and Gibraltar. The investment group has been inspired by the exclusive international luxury destinations of neighbouring Sotogrande and Valderrama, and has purchased 400 hectares by the Costa del Sol town.

Details of the project will be revealed this Friday, 20 January, by the Costa del Sol tourist board at the Fitur trade fair in Madrid.

As a global luxury operator, DarGlobal has developed multiple projects in countries such as Qatar, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, and the company is a shareholder of investment groups such as Pagani, Missoni, Elie Saab and Trump. The company said it intends to continue with its "rapid expansion" and, ultimately, transform Manilva into "the top destination in Europe for luxury properties".

Mayor of Manilva Mario Jiménez, who will attend the presentation of the project at Fitur, said, "This investment has been possible thanks to the political stability in the town. This means that Manilva is in the spotlight for quality investments that will mean a change and improvement for the town, generating employment and wealth in the whole region."

Known for its dedication to the global luxury market, DarGlobal was founded in 2017 as a developer that prides itself on combining expertise and innovation to deliver properties of the highest quality.

In a statement the group said: “DarGlobal homes are designed by world-class architects modelled on internationally renowned design icons; each home is built with the highest quality materials and maintained by experts in the field."