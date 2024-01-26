Manilva resident arrested in connection with two robberies

E.P. Friday, 26 January 2024, 13:02 Compartir Copiar enlace

Guardia Civil officers in Manilva have arrested an individual for allegedly carrying out two robberies in the same shop. The investigation began after two burglaries were reported by the owner of an appliance repair shop located in the town, which had taken place within a few weeks of each other.

The police verified that the alleged perpetrator, who has not been named, had used the same modus operandi to enter the building. Police said that the individual had gained entry by forcing a window, and that an inspection of the premises had revealed that both robberies had been committed by the same person, since identical fingerprints were obtained from both crime scenes.

The fingerprints turned out to be those of a 33-year-old man, a resident of the town who has numerous convictions for similar offences.