Manilva to host its traditional flamenco festival on Saturday 17 June The event stars local singer Diego Vicario, accompanied on guitar by Alejandro Márquez, as well as students from the municipal dance academy

Manilva hosts its eighth Guiso Flamenco festival in the town’s multiuse municipal pavilion on Saturday 17 June from 5pm.

Organised by the Peña Flamenca de Manilva, with the collaboration of the municipal school of music, dance and theatre, the festival is free to members of the local flamenco association, 'peña', and Manilva residents. In order to access the event, attendees must present their membership card or their identification card (NIE/TIE).

Performers include young singer Diego Vicario, accompanied on guitar by Alejandro Márquez.

A native of Estepona, Vicario began singing from an early age under the wing of his grandfather, Diego Moreno, an established flamenco singer from the Cadiz town of Conil. He began appearing in different flamenco competitions, as well as performing at numerous flamenco clubs in Malaga province. Along with his grandfather, the youngster also received instruction from Malaga-born singer Andrés Lozano, one of the most orthodox flamenco artists on the Andalusian circuit.

The festival will also include a flamenco dance show performed by students from the municipal school.