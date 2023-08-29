Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Archive image of a beach in Estepona SUR
Man arrested for filming naked children using showers on Estepona beach
Crime

Police officers, who also searched the hotel room where the suspect was staying, arrested the indivdual on child pornography charges after finding 50 videos of naked children on his mobile phone

Irene Quirante / Juan Cano

Malaga

Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 13:45

A man has been arrested after he was caught filming naked children using showers on a beach in Estepona.

A National Police unit on patrol first spotted a group of people running after a man last Wednesday 23 August about 8.30pm. As the officers approached, several witnesses told them that the man had been filming naked children in the showers.

This was confirmed when the police opened the image gallery on his mobile phone and they arrested the 45-year-old man.

The gallery contained at least 50 nude videos filmed on the beach, according to the provincial headquarters of the National Police. Four families have so far reported the suspect.

Police officers also searched the hotel room where the man was staying, and seized a laptop and memory storage devices. He has been remanded in custody for allegedly committing a child pornography offence.

