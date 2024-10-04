Nuria Triguero Malaga Friday, 4 October 2024, 18:30 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Money can't buy happiness nor health, although it can help. Austrian company Lansherhof's wealthy clients are willing to pay 1,500 euros per night to stay in its hotel-clinics and receive all manner of treatments aimed at preserving and improving their health and longevity, as well as providing them with wellness and beauty.

Lanserhof specialises in "preventive medicine and longevity" and is about to start building its first hotel-clinic in Spain, which will be located in the Finca Cortesín complex in Casares in Malaga province. This is yet another example of how the trend in exclusive and luxurious health tourism has set its sights on the Costa del Sol.

The laying of the foundation stone of the "first Lanserhof preventive medicine and longevity centre in Spain", which is "the result of a collaboration agreement between AltamarCAM Partners, a global private market investment firm, in association with Inbest-GPF, a company specialising in real estate investment, and the Lanserhof Group, a leader in preventive medicine and longevity", will be held on 17 October.

Lanserhof currently operates three hotel-clinics in Lans (Austria), Tegernsee and Sylt (Germany). The company claims to combine "the latest medical advances with traditional naturopathy" and claims to have pioneered this formula 40 years ago.

The Costa del Sol centre is set to open in 2026 and will have 70 rooms. The range of services offered by the chain ranges from check-ups and diagnostic tests to nutrition, physiotherapy, aesthetics, detox treatments and phytotherapy.