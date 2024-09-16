Local choir offers autumn concert in aid of under-privileged children's Christmas appeal

Tony Bryant Manilva Monday, 16 September 2024, 15:54 | Updated 16:09h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Members of the Love to Sing Costa del Sol (LTS) choir are gearing up for their autumn schedule of fundraising concerts, the first of which takes place at the Civima Manilva theatre (wine museum) on Friday 4 October. The show, which is in aid of the St George charity's Christmas children's appeal, will celebrate the songs of musicals from Hollywood and Broadway, including La La Land, The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables and Miss Saigon, among others.

Tickets for the performance, which starts at 7pm, cost ten euros and all proceeds will be donated to the charity. Tickets are available from The English Bookshop in Sabinillas, or by phoning Maggie on 628 16 39 77.

Since its inception in 2017, the amateur choir has raised more than 15,000 euros for local charities and worthy causes, including helping to buy prosthetics for local Spanish girl Sarah Almagro, who lost her feet and hands to sepsis in 2018. It has also supported several local animal shelters and charities like Aspire Mama Africa (AMA), a charity that helps women in Morocco, and the Botika Centre (Casares), an organisation that cares for people with neurocognitive disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s.

Spokesperson Allyson Middleton said, “We have a list of performances lined up for the autumn, although we are still finalising some dates.”