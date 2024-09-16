Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The choir are getting ready for their autumn performances. SUR.
Local choir offers autumn concert in aid of under-privileged children&#039;s Christmas appeal
Community spirit

Local choir offers autumn concert in aid of under-privileged children's Christmas appeal

Love to Sing Costa del Sol will perform songs of musicals from Hollywood and Broadway in aid of the St George charity at the Civima Manilva Theatre on Friday 4 October

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Manilva

Monday, 16 September 2024, 15:54

Opciones para compartir

Members of the Love to Sing Costa del Sol (LTS) choir are gearing up for their autumn schedule of fundraising concerts, the first of which takes place at the Civima Manilva theatre (wine museum) on Friday 4 October. The show, which is in aid of the St George charity's Christmas children's appeal, will celebrate the songs of musicals from Hollywood and Broadway, including La La Land, The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables and Miss Saigon, among others.

Tickets for the performance, which starts at 7pm, cost ten euros and all proceeds will be donated to the charity. Tickets are available from The English Bookshop in Sabinillas, or by phoning Maggie on 628 16 39 77.

Since its inception in 2017, the amateur choir has raised more than 15,000 euros for local charities and worthy causes, including helping to buy prosthetics for local Spanish girl Sarah Almagro, who lost her feet and hands to sepsis in 2018. It has also supported several local animal shelters and charities like Aspire Mama Africa (AMA), a charity that helps women in Morocco, and the Botika Centre (Casares), an organisation that cares for people with neurocognitive disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s.

Spokesperson Allyson Middleton said, “We have a list of performances lined up for the autumn, although we are still finalising some dates.”

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The 'nightmare' of living with tourist flats on the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Desirable new city tower blocks hit by row over 'noisy' tourists coming and going
  3. 3 American resident to replace Costa del Sol councillor who resigned after drink-driving
  4. 4 Treasures from British ship return to Malaga after more than 200 years
  5. 5 The costly requirements of a study visa in Spain for UK students
  6. 6 Solving the seashell enigma of the Costa's Phoenician past: the aim of the archaeological dig near Malaga Airport
  7. 7 Brigitte Bardot: Shocking locals during Franco era
  8. 8 Environmentalists warn against the 'agricultural extractivism' of Malaga's subtropical crops
  9. 9 Massive new recycling centre and landfill site planned on outskirts of Malaga
  10. 10

    Left on the shelf

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad