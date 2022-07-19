Estepona’s Laguna Beach starts to rise again from the ashes The Pachá group and GAT investors have joined forces to construct a new 25 million euro shopping and leisure complex which will create around 240 direct jobs

The presentation and laying of the first stone last Thursday / SUR

A fire broke out at Estepona’s Laguna Beach in August 2020. It originated a kilometre away from the shopping centre and burnt down the old pergolas and the centre itself was razed to the ground in less than ten minutes, despite the brave action of staff who tried to fight the flames. Fortunately no lives were lost.

“Now we are starting with the reconstruction," explained Pablo Alberca from the group GAT Inversiones and director of the project, Beach Resort and Commercial Complex in Estepona, during the symbolic laying of the first stone last Thursday (14 July).

The team also includes the Pachá group and architectural studio, Archidom. The construction company Bonifacio Solís is the one that will execute the project. The leisure and commercial centre will occupy 13,000 square metres of built-up area and a 1,200 square metre beach area, located between Marbella and Estepona.

Ready in spring 2023

The total investment will be 25 million and will create 240 direct jobs and 800 indirect jobs. Huete Arquitectos, the same studio that won the ideas competition for Marbella's new football stadium on Thursday, will be in charge of the project.

Antoni Escandell from the Pachá group said, "This is the first time we have set foot on the peninsula". Elías Bendodo from the Junta de Andalucía then spoke of "the recovery of this emblematic place".

The project is expected to be finished in spring 2023.