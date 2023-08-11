Junta estimates Solheim Cup will be worth 500m euros to local economy Some 82,000 tickets have already been sold for the event in September, the most important women's golf tournament in the world

The Solheim Cup will help bring in 500 million euros to the local economy, according to estimates by the Andalusian regional government.

The regional minister of tourism, culture and sport, Arturo Bernal, revealed the figure during a visit to Finca Cortesin in Casares, the venue for the most important women's golf tournament in the world next month.

According to Bernal, 82,000 tickets have already been sold for the event, which is being held in Spain for the first time. "We are talking about a great event that will not only put Andalucía and Malaga on the map in the world of golf but will also give international exposure to the Finca Cortesin course," he said.

The Solheim Cup, which every two years brings together the best players in teams from Europe and the United States, will be held on the Costa del Sol from 18 to 24 September.

Of the 82,000 tickets already sold, 50% were purchased from the United Kingdom and Ireland, another 20% from Spain and another 20% from other European Union countries.

"The average number of visitors coming from the United States is very important. It was around 3%, and we have recently gone up to 6%. We may be able to achieve even better results in the next few days with last-minute ticket purchases," Bernal added.