The injured man was taken to the Costa del Sol Hospital. SUR
Hooded man shoots customer at Estepona nightclub before fleeing scene
Crime

Hooded man shoots customer at Estepona nightclub before fleeing scene

Crime ·

The victim was rushed to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella with a gunshot wound after the incident

Europa Press

Malaga

Friday, 6 October 2023, 18:51

Spain's National Police force has opened an investigation into the shooting of a man in a nightclub in Estepona in the early hours of Thurday morning, sources have confirmed to Europa Press.

The male victim, aged 55, was shot in the foot by a person who entered the premises, allegedly hooded, according to the same sources.

The 112 Andalucía emergency service control room received a call at around 3.50am hours that a man had entered a club and shot a customer, after which he fled.

National Police, Local Police and medical services were notified and confirmed the transfer of a man with a gunshot wound to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella.

The investigation is still open to clarify what happened and to be able to identify and arrest the alleged perpetrator, police sources have indicated.

