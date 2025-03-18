Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Grey seal Carmela last weekend at Sabinillas-Manilva beach. SUR
Grey seal spotted for first time in the Mediterranean on Costa del Sol beach
Wildlife

Grey seal spotted for first time in the Mediterranean on Costa del Sol beach

It has been christened 'Carmela' and her journey is being monitored by various environmental and biomarine research organisations

Emma Pérez-Romera

Manilva

Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 23:05

Carmela is the name given to a grey seal which appeared this weekend on Sabinillas beach in Manilva on the western Costa del Sol. Carmela's appearance in the south of Spain is puzzling experts because no one knows where the seal is heading or what will happen to her if she enters the Mediterranean Sea. In 2023 She was sighted off the Galician coast, last February in Conil and on 7 March in Gibraltar.

Environmental and marine survey organisations have advised not to disturb her and not to interact with her when she comes ashore so as not to cause her more stress in an environment that is not a seal's usual habitat.

Ecolocaliza pointed out: "It is very likely that this animal will continue to move along our beaches, so we ask you not to approach her, nor try to shoo her into the water. She can be observed from a distance and with respect. This animal does not need to be fed, helped or disturbed. What she needs is rest periods when she comes onto the shore."

Grey seals are native to the North Atlantic, from the Scandinavian peninsula to the north of France, as well as the east coast of Canada and the north of the United States. There are also colonies of them in the Baltic Sea, Iceland, the United Kingdom and Ireland. It is not common to see this type of animal in southern Europe, not even on the Atlantic coasts.

