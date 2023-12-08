Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Collective Calling charity shop with Gemma and Paul Carr (L) , the founders. SUR
Golf In The Sun charity event raises nearly 10,000 euros for Collective Calling
Charity

Golf In The Sun charity event raises nearly 10,000 euros for Collective Calling

The funds, raised through an auction and raffles, will go towards a project to adapt an ambulance into a sanitary mobile unit

Sur in English

Estepona

Friday, 8 December 2023, 16:54

Compartir

A charity day organised by the Golf In The Sun society on Sunday raised 9,500 euros for Collective Calling, an association that works to help the homeless in Spain.

Organisers Barry and Marie Gill beat their 8,000-euro target at the end-of-season event at El Paraiso Golf Club in Estepona. On the golf course, Simon Van Dessel was declared the winner of the Golf In The Sun society's Spence Clarke Race to South Africa League.

The funds, raised through an auction and raffles, will go towards Collective Calling's project to adapt an ambulance into a sanitary mobile unit with two showers, enabling the charity run by Paul and Gemma Carr to take its services to homeless people along the coast.

Speaking at the event, Alan James, CEO of The Experience Group, one of the Golf In The Sun sponsors, congratulated all those who played, participated and donated prizes.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Why is today, 8 December, a public holiday in Spain?
  2. 2 More hotels remain open during winter season on the Costa del Sol due to ongoing high demand
  3. 3 Water restrictions on Costa del Sol affect some towns more than others
  4. 4 Nerja club in mourning after young athlete dies in quad bike accident
  5. 5 'Malaga is now one of the Spanish destinations that Americans visit the most'
  6. 6 Spain's major supermarket chain Mercadona continues to grow in Portugal
  7. 7 Stock up on gourmet goodies from across Malaga province for Christmas
  8. 8 Famous town built into rock face in Spain declared a 'tourist municipality' of Andalucía
  9. 9 New Nordic Cup sailing regatta gets under way in Puerto Banús
  10. 10 Where to see living nativity scenes across Malaga province

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad