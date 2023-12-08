Golf In The Sun charity event raises nearly 10,000 euros for Collective Calling

Sur in English Estepona Friday, 8 December 2023, 16:54 Compartir Copiar enlace

A charity day organised by the Golf In The Sun society on Sunday raised 9,500 euros for Collective Calling, an association that works to help the homeless in Spain.

Organisers Barry and Marie Gill beat their 8,000-euro target at the end-of-season event at El Paraiso Golf Club in Estepona. On the golf course, Simon Van Dessel was declared the winner of the Golf In The Sun society's Spence Clarke Race to South Africa League.

The funds, raised through an auction and raffles, will go towards Collective Calling's project to adapt an ambulance into a sanitary mobile unit with two showers, enabling the charity run by Paul and Gemma Carr to take its services to homeless people along the coast.

Speaking at the event, Alan James, CEO of The Experience Group, one of the Golf In The Sun sponsors, congratulated all those who played, participated and donated prizes.