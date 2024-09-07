Estepona: A grand boulevard by the sea, urban murals and Andalusian style

Javier Almellones Estepona Saturday, 7 September 2024, 21:14 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Some destinations stand out because they know how to evolve without losing their identity. A good example of this is Estepona which lies west of Marbella on the Costa del Sol and years ago coined the phrase 'Garden of the Costa del Sol' to promote its traditional Andalusian style.

Estepona knew how to revitalise its town centre, with colourful flowerpots, pedestrian areas and well-kept streets thanks to the involvement of many local residents. But this effort to improve its reputation as a tourist destination did not stop there. Among so many flowers and flowerpots, there is also room for poetry in the form of verses written in tile mosaics.

Thought-provoking murals that some may describe as provocative and even disruptive. Others fill with imagination spaces that had previously been left plain. Sculptures have also been incorporated into the centre, providing an authentic art trail for visitors.

These are just some of the examples of initiatives that have served to enhance the image of a town on the western Costa del Sol, with a lot of tourist competition nearby, but also with a strong maritime and agricultural identity.

If that wasn't enough, Estepona now boasts a Mediterranean boulevard. Its promenade has been expanded and connected to the old town to form a pedestrian area that has become one of the best attractions for those who like to enjoy the whole town on foot, taking a relaxed stroll from the beach to the historic centre.

Colour. A stone's throw from the historic centre is a surprising route of urban murals. J. A.

Avenida de España is a pedestrian area that offers views of the sea, between Estepona's fishing harbour and the emblematic Calle Terraza. More than a kilometre long, it has captivated many pedestrians this summer. When the shade lengthens on this now pedestrianised avenue the widened promenade becomes especially busy and then there are the people who prefer to enjoy it early in the morning, before the heat and the crowds arrive.

At the end of this new boulevard is the Mirador del Carmen cultural centre, which rises up on the beachfront. Although it has received criticism as some argue it blocks the sea view of Nuestra Señora del Carmen chapel, which is just behind, but there are also those who see in this space dedicated to art, culture and even leisure, a proposal that demonstrates that Estepona is at the forefront of the Costa del Sol.

Location. The Avenida de España is now a pedestrian promenade next to the emblematic La Rada beach. J. A.

The town's historical legacy includes the clock tower, a solitary bell tower that withstood an earthquake, although it was left without a church. The remains of the San Luis castle are a reminder of a time when Estepona was especially coveted for its proximity to the Strait of Gibraltar. Not far from there Plaza de las Flores is still the heart of this historic centre revitalised with flowerpots, flowers and a lot of Andalusian soul.

The clock tower, San Luis castle and the Plaza de las Flores are other landmarks of this Costa del Sol resort

The archaeological museum, the remains of an ancient Roman tower or Nuestra Señora de los Remedios church are other recommended landmarks to visit in the historic centre. Just a stone's throw from the old town, the Estepona Orchidarium is an exceptional botanical park with species from all over the world. And all this without forgetting its beaches (ranging from urban beaches to those with dunes), the coastal path or its enclaves of great ecological value on the southern slopes of Sierra Bermeja.