Free visits to Selwo adventure park for people on the ‘padrón’ in Estepona The council has 77,000 invitations for free tickets, which can be obtained by entering a code on the park’s website

People who are registered on the ‘padrón’ (the population register) at Estepona town hall will be able to visit the Selwo Adventure Park completely free of charge. The council is making 77,000 invitations available, thanks to a collaboration between the town hall and Parques Reunidos, the company that manages Selwo.

Those eligible to take up this offer will be given a code to put into the Selwo Aventura website to obtain their ticket online. Then, when they arrive at the park, they can go straight to the entrance without having to go to the ticket office first.

Anyone who fits the criteria and is interested in visiting Selwo, which has been described as one of the best tourist attractions in Andalucía, can go to the town hall offices in Edificio Puertosol, the old Casa Consistorial in Plaza Blas Infante or the branch office of the town hall in Cancelada, and will have to show their identification. The codes will be available from next week.