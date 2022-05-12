Four injured after car hits two pedestrians and plunges off a bridge in Estepona All the victims were transferred to the Costa del Sol Hospital after the incident, according the emergency services

Four people were injured following an accident on a bridge in Estepona’s Avenida Llanos del Litoral on Wednesday afternoon, 11 May.

At around 3.15pm a vehicle in which two people were travelling lost control, crashed off the road, hit two pedestrians and plunged off the river bridge.

Firefighters, police and health services quickly arrived on the scene and witnesses said that the occupants of the car were able to get out of it by their own means.

The Junta deAndalucía’s 112 emergency services control room confirmed that four people were injured in the incident and had to be transferred to the Costa del Sol Hospital.