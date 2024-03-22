Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The town centre building has been closed for the last two years. SUR
Former Estepona market reopens as foodie space
Food and drink

Former Estepona market reopens as foodie space

After being closed to the public for two years, Nation Food has taken over the management of the 950-square-metre space

David Lerma

Estepona

Friday, 22 March 2024, 14:56

Compartir

Built in 1949, the old Mercado de Abastos food market on Calle Villa in Estepona has reopened as a gastronomic and social space in Estepona.

After being closed to the public for two years, Nation Food has taken over the management of the 950-square-metre space in the town centre to merge the flavours of local cuisine with new tastes in international cuisine.

The market will open from 12 noon to midnight and will have a capacity for 140 diners inside and 140 on the terrace. According to the company, the average cost of a meal per person, including drinks, will be around 35 euros.

In 2018 there was a failed attempt to convert the site into a gourmet food market but it did not work out, despite the comprehensive renovation of the facilities for its initial reopening. It was only recently that the town hall formalised the contract for the 20-year public concession of the building in its new format.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol gardeners, lifeguards and others affected by drought rules join forces to protest
  2. 2 Swimming pools at self-catering villas in south of Spain 'cannot be filled this summer'
  3. 3 Experts insist motorway tolls should be kept despite Spanish government ruling it out
  4. 4 Highland bagpipes take centre stage in Malaga
  5. 5 Former Estepona market reopens as foodie space
  6. 6 Marbella water treatment plant improvements will allow it to meet the needs of two million people
  7. 7 MasterChef films in Malaga for Semana Santa special
  8. 8 Malaga is the fifth favourite city in the world for second home buyers
  9. 9 In pictures: Netflix teases new blockbuster series of Kaos with gold statue of Zeus high above Malaga city
  10. 10 Costa del Sol train line timetable extended for Holy Week passengers in Malaga

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad