Former Estepona market reopens as foodie space

The town centre building has been closed for the last two years.

David Lerma Estepona Friday, 22 March 2024, 14:56

Built in 1949, the old Mercado de Abastos food market on Calle Villa in Estepona has reopened as a gastronomic and social space in Estepona.

After being closed to the public for two years, Nation Food has taken over the management of the 950-square-metre space in the town centre to merge the flavours of local cuisine with new tastes in international cuisine.

The market will open from 12 noon to midnight and will have a capacity for 140 diners inside and 140 on the terrace. According to the company, the average cost of a meal per person, including drinks, will be around 35 euros.

In 2018 there was a failed attempt to convert the site into a gourmet food market but it did not work out, despite the comprehensive renovation of the facilities for its initial reopening. It was only recently that the town hall formalised the contract for the 20-year public concession of the building in its new format.