Fake 'diamond expert' convicted of selling a 12-euro necklace as an 18-carat gold piece in Estepona

Malaga's provincial court has sentenced a fake diamond expert to 18 months in prison for selling a 12-euro gold-plated metal necklace, as an 18-carat gold piece, for which he received 4,400 euros from the victim. The initial stage of the scam was executed via Wallapop, where the offender had created a profile and uploaded the product to the web platform. It was only on the day after the transaction, which took place in person on 24 January 2021, that the victim discovered the fraud.

According to the court investigation, the accused arranged an appointment with the affected party after the latter showed interest in the Wallapop advertisement. At around 8.30pm, they met near a fuel station in Estepona.

The defendant presented himself well-dressed and claimed to be a specialist in jewellery, specifically diamonds. As he appeared to be well-off, the complainant didn't have suspicions, especially after the defendant insisted that he had no problem verifying the authenticity of the jewel. The defendant then managed to get the buyer to pay him the sum of 4,400 euros.

The next day, the fraud victim took the fake gold pendant to a jeweller's shop, where he was informed that the necklace was in fact a gold-plated metal piece of little to no value. He tried to contact the buyer, but he did not respond to any calls or WhatsApp messages.

According to the investigation, the victim received a call from a woman who said she was the partner of the fake jewellery expert. She told him that her boyfriend had travelled to Switzerland. However, the man created a new profile on the platform to contact the offender and scheduled a new appointment with him, pretending to be interested in other items.

Malaga's criminal court sentenced the defendant to an 18-month imprisonment for fraud, in addition to the obligation to compensate the buyer with 4,400 euros as civil liability. Despite the appeal of the defendant's lawyer, the provincial court of Malaga has now confirmed the verdict in its entirety.