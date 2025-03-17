New design unveiled for Estepona's Plaza Virgen del Rocío

Photo of the celebration of the new Plaza del Rocío in Estepona.

Emma Pérez-Romera Estepona Monday, 17 March 2025, 22:08

The old town of Estepona has been transformed by the remodelling of the Plaza Virgen del Rocío, which now connects to Calle Terraza. The renovation project aimed to make the space more open and accessible - a design suitable for a strategic meeting point.

The square has undergone extension of the pedestrian areas, unification of streets, updating of the supply and sanitation infrastructures and installation of new street lighting.

The symbolic objective of the project was to recognise the work that the religious confraternity Hermandad del Rocío de Estepona does each year. For that reason, the statue of the Virgen del Rocío has been given a wider and more visible stage.

To celebrate the inauguration of the renovated square on 15 March, Estepona's town hall organised an authentic "rociera" festival (dedicated to female pilgrims), with performances by artist Mónica Garrido, the Los Piratas Flamencos band, the choir of the Hermandad del Rocío de Estepona and DJ Michael Thin.