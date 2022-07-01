Estepona's Local Police officers are refusing to work overtime, indefinitely The Sindicato Independiente de Policías union claims the working conditions have not been updated by the town council in nearly 20 years, and says people will feel more insecure as a result

Officers from Estepona’s Local Police force are refusing to work overtime, indefinitely. In a statement, the Sindicato Independiente de Policías (SIP-AN) union has said the decision was made because of lack of agreement with the council over updating their working conditions.

Sources at Estepona town hall have said they are currently negotiating with the unions, but according to SIP-AN the working conditions for Local Police officers have not been changed in nearly 20 years and what the council is offering is not “more advantageous” than the existing contract.

The decision to stop working overtime comes at the start of the peak summer season, when various events are planned in Estepona. The council insists that security will be covered by the different shifts which have already been arranged with the police for the Fair between 5 and 10 July, and that for other major events there will be coordination between the National Police, Local Police and Civil Protection volunteer service to ensure that security is guaranteed.

The council also says Local Police officers are willing to work overtime if reinforcements are needed. However, the police union insists that the officers will not work any more hours than are stipulated in their contracts because of the lack of agreement with the town hall and the “disdain” shown about their officers.

It says the local population will feel more insecure as a result of the council's intransigence, especially in a municipality where there are fewer than 130 officers in the force when, for the number of inhabitants, there ought to be around 250.