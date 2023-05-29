Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Members of The Flag team and the mayor of Estepona (2nd right) at the inauguration ceremony. SUR
Estepona&#039;s first senior living project officially opens

Estepona's first senior living project officially opens

The development has 78 apartments specifically designed to cater for the over-50s

SUR

Estepona

Monday, 29 May 2023, 16:11

The Flag, Estepona’s first senior living project for adults only, opened its doors in the Costa del Sol resort on Saturday, 26 May. Designed specifically to accommodate people over the age of 50 it has been developed by a German family business.

Estepona mayor José María García Urbano told the assembled guests, "We are delighted and also quite proud that this project has been developed in Estepona. Both architecturally and in terms of the concept, the result is truly impressive”.

SUR
The development has 78 properties ranging from 60 square metres to two penthouses of around 380 sqm. Each apartment comes with air conditioning, kitchenette, wifi and fibre optic communication technology.

The properties will also benefit from room service, a 24/7 doctor, and a free shuttle service to Estepona, Marbella and Puerto Banús.

The Flag Costa del Sol managing director Rüdiger Hollweg said living at the development would be “like staying in a hotel”, catering to active seniors who know how to enjoy the comforts and support of maturity.

