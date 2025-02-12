Estepona to invest 4.4 million euros more over next four years to help maintain green areas and beaches

María Albarral Marbella Wednesday, 12 February 2025, 19:06 Compartir

Estepona town hall is to invest more than 4.4 million euros in the maintenance and conservation of its green areas and beaches over the next four years thanks to the signing of a new contract.

Today Estepona has 781,000 square metres of public green space, which is maintained and conserved by the town hall, in addition to the ornamental planters that adorn the town's streets. This figure represents an increase of up to 57 per cent compared to the target area for care recorded a decade ago. Furthermore, the town has double the national average of green spaces per inhabitant, reaching 11.64 square metres compared to the national average of 4.5 square metres.

The number of operative staff will increase from 135 to 154 by hiring three pruning officers, two driving officers and 14 gardening assistants for six months, to attend to seasonal tasks including mowing, planting and western, central, southern, parks and outskirts sectors.

Of the 162 items of machinery, a total of 73 will be replaced by more modern and efficient means and 26 new machines will be bought. Among the new acquisitions are one bio-shredder, one sprayer, 20 hedge trimmers, 20 brush cutters, two pressure washers, five motor hoes, 14 chain saws, five pruners, 10 mowers and 21 blowers.

Twenty-seven new vehicles will be bought, including four new open-box tipper lorries; 11 closed vans for transporting plant elements with rear lifting hatch, transporting personnel and tools; three lorries with pruning platform baskets with a maximum height of 27 metres; one crane lorry; one tanker lorry; two multi-task vehicles and, specifically for the maintenance of the town centre, three small electric lorries equipped with 800-litre tanks. Furthermore, two multi-purpose electric motorbikes will be incorporated for the supervision, improvement and efficiency of irrigation, reaching 11 per cent of the investment in electric vehicles. The total amount of investments in vehicles and machinery to be made in the conservation of green areas will be just under 1.6 million euros.

Beaches

Four more people will be employed to manage the town's beaches for six months of the year. Investment in machinery and vehicles for the conservation of the coastline will be made in the first months of this year, so that they will be fully operational for the start of the summer season. The new vehicles will include three tractors, one tow-truck, one medium beach cleaning machine, one levelling tool, two buggies for cleaning and maintenance of the coastal path, one electric generator, three blowers, three pressure washers and 5 brush cutters.

The total amount of investment in vehicles and machinery for beach conservation will be 650,466 euros. In total Estepona town hall will invest just over 4.4 million euros in vehicles, machinery and new staff over the next four years.