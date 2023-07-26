Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Estepona up against stiff competition from UK and Holland for prestigious &#039;European City of the Year&#039; award

Estepona up against stiff competition from UK and Holland for prestigious 'European City of the Year' award

The Costa del Sol resort is up against the British city of Exeter and Amersfoot, in the Netherlands

David Lerma

Estepona

Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 10:41

Estepona, dubbed the 'garden of the Costa del So', has been selected as one of the three finalists for the presigious 2023 European City of the Year award - even though it is only a town.

The popular toruist destination in the south of Spain is up against the cities of Exeter in the county of Devon in England, and Amersfoot, in the Netherlands. The winner will be determined by London-based organisation, The Academy of Urbanism, made up of architecture and urban planning professionals from different countries.

The Academy of Urbanism is an independent non-profit organisation that aims to recognise the cities "with good practices in urban planning," according to the Estepona town hall. In September, a delegation of architects and town planners will visit Estepona to evaluate the quality of life offered, sustainability, the environment, local culture and infrastructure.

The Academy of Urbanism pointed out "the courage" that Estepona has shown to become a town that is committed to "quality of life" through the Estepona, Garden of the Costa del Sol project.

Mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, said he was "enormously satisfied" at the honour. He considered the municipality as "a benchmark at European level of modern, sustainable living, with quality of life and respectful of the environment".

Bilbao won the award for Best European City in 2018, and San Sebastian, achieved the top honour in 2016. These awards have been handed out since 2007. Other cities that have won the award are Copenhagen, Lisbon, Berlin, Edinburgh and Rotterdam.

