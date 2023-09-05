Estepona resumes its municipal asphalt plan with the resurfacing of 50 roads

The municipal asphalt plan has been resumed in Estepona.

Estepona town hall has announced that it has resumed its municipal asphalt plan, a project which will involve resurfacing around 50 roads in the centre and on the outskirts of the town.

The first stage of the project, which was put on hold during July and August, will affect the sections between Calle Tres Banderas - in the area near the Nuestra Señora del Carmen school - and San Lorenzo.

Throughout September and October, the resurfacing project will continue on Calles Huerta Nueva, Gregorio Marañón, Celestino Prieto, Delfín, Melilla, Carlos Cano and Santo Domingo de Guzmán.

The works, which are being carried out by Eiffage Infraestructuras SA, have a budget of 1,174,128 euros and an execution period of ten weeks.

The town hall said, “The work had been stopped during the summer months so as not to disrupt the traffic flow during a period when the municipality receives a significant number of visitors.”