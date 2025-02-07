Estepona puts contract to run local theatre out to tender

María Albarral Estepona Friday, 7 February 2025, 15:30 Compartir

Estepona town hall has put out to tender the management of the Felipe VI theatre in order to continue offering a varied and quality cultural programme. The new concession-holder will be responsible for operating this leisure and cultural facility for the next three years.

The tender specifications state that the programme bids should include, among others, stage shows such as theatre, dance, comedies, zarzuelas, operas and others; musical shows such as concerts or recitals; training activities; film screenings; and activities in the convention field.

In terms of specific artistic activities, all interested parties should include in their project at least 20 activities per year, such as: performing arts for children and young persons (at least 6 per year), circus (at least 1 per year), dance (at least 1 per year), theatre (at least 6 per year), lyrical (at least 4 per year, of which at least 2 per year should be opera), classical music concerts (at least 2 per year) and musicals (at least 2 per year).

The town hall will also remain responsible for its own cultural programme of at least 20 events each year.

Apart from the financial bidding side, some other aspects related to the programming of the auditorium and training will be taken into account in the awarding process. Points will be awarded according the number and status of artists featured per year (minimum of 3). Additional points will be given for a higher number of days offered for municipal events, as well as for the implementation of a fixed cinema programme (with at least two shows a week throughout the year). More points will also be awarded to offers that include the implementation of theatre and/or dance courses, at least between the months of October and May of each year, with a minimum of two hours per week.

The contract under tender covers the management and administration of the theatre during the entire period of execution of the contract, set at three years without the possibility of extension. This includes all the services and costs derived from the technical assistance necessary for the development of the stage and non-stage activity, which will be carried out both by the contractor and by the Estepona town hall. Included are also the maintenance of the facilities and specific stage equipment.

The operational side includes the free use of the two halls throughout the year for the programming and contracting of all kinds of shows, recreational activities and similar cultural activities; the occasional leasing of the facilities for holding congresses, conferences, exhibitions, presentations, workshops and other similar events; as well as the operation of the cafeteria service.

The Felipe VI theatre was inaugurated in March 2015 and has become a benchmark on the Costa del Sol for hosting events, conventions, concerts and top-level performances. The building covers a total area of 5,500 square metres. It has a main hall, with a capacity for approximately 600 people, and a stage of 225 square metres, with a simultaneous translation system that allows the celebration of international conferences. The secondary hall, with folding bleachers for 100 people, can be used as a rehearsal room, as a hall for chamber music or exhibitions.

The building also comprises a semi-covered outdoor plaza that can be used as an open-air exhibition space or as a stage for cultural activities.