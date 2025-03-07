Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Image of the old Estepona Tourist Office. SUR
Costa del Sol town plans to turn former tourist office into a youth hostel
Costa del Sol town plans to turn former tourist office into a youth hostel

Estepona town hall will soon offer up the contract to convert the building and manage a hostel which will add to the town's accommodation offer

María Albarral

Estepona

Friday, 7 March 2025, 19:14

Estepona town hall on the Costa del Sol is to put the contract out to tender to convert the old tourist information centre at the town's harbour into a youth hostel.

The land has a surface area of 808 square metres and the contracted company will be responsible for the renovation and extension of the existing building to bring it into line with the regulations applicable to youth hostels.

The contract will be for 25 years and the company awarded the project will assume all costs, including those corresponding to infrastructure and urban development. After the end of the contract, the assets will revert to the town hall.

The youth hostel will bring new life to the old tourist office building which has been closed since the service was transferred to different premises in the town centre. It will also expand this type of accommodation offer in Estepona.

