Estepona names a road after pioneering British residents

Tony Bryant ESTEPONA. Friday, 2 May 2025, 12:07 Compartir

Two longtime British residents of Estepona have been honoured by the town hall for their more than 50 years of service to the town and the surrounding area. Alan and Carol James, who arrived on the Costa del Sol in 1970, had a road named in their honour, during a ceremony that took place on Tuesday and was attended by the mayor of Estepona, Jose María García Urbano, along with close friends and family members.

Alan James, and his wife, who died in December 2024, founded the Experience Group, which branched out to meet the demands and needs of expats on the Costa del Sol, from building homes to chartering flights and installing satellite television.

During the presentation in the Cancelada area, James, who received a SUR in English Top International Business Award in May 2023, said that he was "honoured for both of us to receive this prestigious recognition".

The entrepreneur had no idea about the honour, which had been organised by his daughter Allyson, until he arrived at the ceremony on Tuesday.

"Dad didn't know anything, we managed to keep it a secret. He thought we were going out for dinner. I was working behind the scenes with the town hall for a few months to get it approved. He is absolutely delighted," she said.