Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Alan James (c) during the ceremony in Cancelada on Tuesday. SUR
Estepona names a road after pioneering British residents
Community

Estepona names a road after pioneering British residents

Calle Alan y Carol James in Cancelada was renamed on Tuesday in honour of the couple for their more than 50 years' serving the community

Tony Bryant

ESTEPONA.

Friday, 2 May 2025, 12:07

Two longtime British residents of Estepona have been honoured by the town hall for their more than 50 years of service to the town and the surrounding area. Alan and Carol James, who arrived on the Costa del Sol in 1970, had a road named in their honour, during a ceremony that took place on Tuesday and was attended by the mayor of Estepona, Jose María García Urbano, along with close friends and family members.

Alan James, and his wife, who died in December 2024, founded the Experience Group, which branched out to meet the demands and needs of expats on the Costa del Sol, from building homes to chartering flights and installing satellite television.

During the presentation in the Cancelada area, James, who received a SUR in English Top International Business Award in May 2023, said that he was "honoured for both of us to receive this prestigious recognition".

The entrepreneur had no idea about the honour, which had been organised by his daughter Allyson, until he arrived at the ceremony on Tuesday.

"Dad didn't know anything, we managed to keep it a secret. He thought we were going out for dinner. I was working behind the scenes with the town hall for a few months to get it approved. He is absolutely delighted," she said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Strong winds cause flooding in eastern Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Woman seriously injured as car catches fire following collision in Costa del Sol town
  3. 3 Mutua Madrid Open set to resume with all Spanish hopes ended
  4. 4 Hundreds enjoy local foodie market for second consecutive year in Benalmádena
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town to host international rugby tournament
  6. 6 5,000 new homes planned for eastern Costa del Sol town
  7. 7 Cártama without water on Wednesday due to a breakdown caused by the blackout
  8. 8 Nerja Residents Day: a celebration of cultural diversity
  9. 9 Gibraltar government, the union Unite and refuse collectors reach an agreement
  10. 10 Temporary ban on octopus fishing enforced in Gibraltar waters

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Estepona names a road after pioneering British residents