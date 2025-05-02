Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File photo of José María García Urbano. SUR
Estepona mayor suspected of misappropriation of funds by hiring a &#039;close friend&#039;
Politics

Estepona mayor suspected of misappropriation of funds by hiring a 'close friend'

The case refers to the hiring for two months of a woman with whom he maintained "a close friendship", according to a report seen by SUR

Antonio M. Romero

ESTEPONA.

Friday, 2 May 2025, 12:06

The judge in charge of an Estepona investigating court has found evidence of possible misappropriation of public funds by the mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano (PP). The case refers to the hiring for two months of a woman with whom he maintained "a close friendship", according to a report seen by SUR.

The court report states that from the preliminary proceedings it can be deduced "in a circumstantial manner" that García Urbano, "taking advantage of his position" as mayor and with the aim of providing her with "financial help", hired C. P. B. with whom he maintained "an intimate relationship of friendship" as a temporary adviser. No proof of activity related to the position has been found, however.

The mayor has called for the case to be thrown out, claiming that he is the victim of a political smear campaign.

