Estepona honours foreign community with event to ‘strengthen ties and promote coexistence’

Representatives of some of Estepona’s 130 different nationalities participated in the town’s foreign residents’ day event on Saturday, a gathering that highlighted each of the nations’ rich cultural diversity. Organised by the town hall, the event was held in Parque del Calvario, where hundreds of residents and visitors enjoyed an afternoon of live music and entertainment, which included performances by three local dance academies.

The council said that the objective of this annual event is “to strengthen ties and promote coexistence” between citizens of the different nationalities who reside in Estepona, in addition to learning about the culture and traditions of each of the participating countries.

The day offered an opportunity to taste the typical cuisine and acquire the artisanal products of the countries present, which included Spain, Belgium, Germany, France, Hungary, Italy, Malta, the UK, Romania, Ukraine, Morocco, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela, among others.

Winners of the awards with mayor José Mª García Urbano.

During the event, the town hall presented plaques to the winners of the 'foreign resident of the year' recognition. The awards were given to Johnny Cuellar (Bolivia), Carlos Stieffel (Argentina) and Teresa Rocío Mateos Torras (Mexico), for the work they undertake in the foreign community and their two decades of assistance in the organisation of the foreign residents’ day activities.