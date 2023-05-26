Eighteen-year-old dies after being in a collision while riding a scooter in Estepona

Sections
Services
Highlight
Europa Press
Malaga
Friday, 26 May 2023, 17:12
Compartir
An 18-year-old young woman has died as a result of the injuries she received in a collision with a vehicle while riding a scooter on Calle Guillermo Cabrera, in the Malaga town of Estepona on Wednesday morning.
This has been confirmed to Europa Press by hospital sources and the 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination centre, which received the alert about the accident at around 8.50am.
The young woman suffered a serious trauma, and was transferred by helicopter to the Regional Hospital of Malaga, where she died on Thursday, according to health sources.
Publicidad
Noticia patrocinada
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.