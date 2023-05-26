Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image. SUR
Eighteen-year-old dies after being in a collision while riding a scooter in Estepona

The young woman suffered a serious trauma and was transferred by helicopter to a Malaga hospital, but did not survive the injury

Europa Press

Malaga

Friday, 26 May 2023, 17:12

An 18-year-old young woman has died as a result of the injuries she received in a collision with a vehicle while riding a scooter on Calle Guillermo Cabrera, in the Malaga town of Estepona on Wednesday morning.

This has been confirmed to Europa Press by hospital sources and the 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination centre, which received the alert about the accident at around 8.50am.

The young woman suffered a serious trauma, and was transferred by helicopter to the Regional Hospital of Malaga, where she died on Thursday, according to health sources.

