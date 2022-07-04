Woman investigated for driving 17 kilometres in wrong direction into oncoming traffic on AP-7 motorway The vehicle was being driven 'recklessly' between the Malaga towns of Manilva and Estepona, and had passed three junctions before being stopped, according to the Guardia Civil

The Guardia Civil’s traffic division is investigating the driver of a car for recklessly driving 17 kilometres in the opposite direction to traffic on the AP-7 motorway between the Malaga towns of Manilva and Estepona. Police said the woman caused a serious and imminent risk to road safety.

Other motorists alerted the emergency services when they spotted the vehicle travelling on the AP-7 motorway between the towns of Manilva and Estepona in the direction of Malaga, but using the lanes in the opposite direction, towards Algeciras (Cadiz).

Police patrols intercepted and stopped the vehicle at kilometre 159 of the AP-7 motorway, after its driver had travelled 17 kilometres in the opposite direction, from the Manilva toll to the point where she was arrested, passing three junctions, according to the Guardia Civil.