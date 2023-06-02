Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Divers stage seabed clean up in Duquesa

Members of the Asociación Subacuática de Casares will mark World Environment Day with the activity

Vanessa Melgar

Manilva

Friday, 2 June 2023, 20:04

Divers from the Asociación Subacuática de Casares will carry out a special seabed cleaning day in Puerto de la Duquesa this Saturday (3 June) to mark World Environment Day, Manilva town hall has reported. The underwater activity will begin at 10am.

"This type of event seeks to help reduce the amount of rubbish that reaches the marine environment and acknowledges the importance of volunteers who help care for our environment. In addition, it helps make the public aware of the enormous problems that we find in our oceans and how it increasingly affects marine flora and fauna, added the council.

