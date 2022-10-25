Criticism about delays to fully open Estepona's new hospital The Emergency Department does not carry out X-rays or diagnostic tests after 10pm or at weekends so is not a 24-hour service, claims the town's PSOE political party

The spokesperson for the PSOE socialist party at Estepona town hall, Emma Molina, and José Luis Ruiz Espejo, an MP in the Andalusian parliament who is on the Health and Family committee, have expressed major criticism about the situation at the new hospital, which is still not in full operation, this week.

Speaking to the press outside the hospital Molina, who intends to stand as a candidate for mayor in the next council elections, specifically mentioned the Emergency Department which opened in July, initially from 8m until 8pm but now offering what is supposed to be a 24-hour service. “After ten o’clock at night they don’t do X-rays or diagnostic tests, so it is wrong to claim that the service is 24 hours a day,” she said. She also pointed out that the wards and surgical department are still not open, something that sources at the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella attribute to problems in contracting staff.

"Catastrophic for health care"

Ruiz Espejo accused the Junta de Andalucía of collapsing health services in the area through deficient management, and said the policy of opening the hospital in stages is proving catastrophic for health care on the Costa del Sol.

“The services on offer are inadequate. More specialists are needed in some cases, and in others the system just isn’t working. We need the hospital in Estepona to be in full operation to reduce the waiting lists in this area,” he insisted.

At present patients from Estepona have to travel to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella for many treatments, but “More than 37,000 patients are waiting for their first consultation with a specialist there and over 19,000 have been waiting for more than two months,” he pointed out.