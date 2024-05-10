Contract goes out to tender to convert road from Estepona town hall to seafront into park

David Lerma Estepona Friday, 10 May 2024, 13:29 Compartir Copiar enlace

The contract to build a new parkland boulevard for pedestrians has been put out to tender by Estepona council.

The town hall says the landscaping of Avenida San Lorenzo will be "the final flourish of the huge urban transformation undergone by the town in the last decade".

The road runs from the new town hall building to the Avenida de España seafront, also recently pedestrianised and landscaped, alongside the edge of the old town. Also included in the plan is a 300-space underground car park.

The new park will have squares, paths and water features "to give character to the urban area and will act as a meeting point for locals", said the town hall.

The contract has a value of almost 16.3 million euros and the contractor will have to complete the work in an estimated 20 months.