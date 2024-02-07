Community of owners president in Estepona is awarded a larger salary than that of the head of Andalucía's regional government British man Stephen Hills gets 86,700 euros a year for heading up Torre Bermeja, a high-end residential development where most of the owners are foreigners who only stay there on holiday

David Lerma Estepona Wednesday, 7 February 2024

There has been much surprise following the revelation that a British man has been assigned a salary of 86,700 euros for his work as president of the community of owners at the Torre Bermeja residential development in Estepona on the Costa del Sol. As a result, Stephen Hills is paid more than the president of the Junta de Andalucía regional government, Juanma Moreno. Of the 109 owners, only one woman has made a formal complaint and she is represented by the lawyer and former mayor of Estepona, David Valadez.

"The situation is only now becoming public, but it has been brewing for years. Last year this man received 84,000 euros. At the general owners' meeting in June, under the pretext that his salary should be brought into line with the CPI, it was increased almost to 87,000. One of the factors is the proxy vote. He has the majority," Valadez explained.

Torre Bermeja is a high-end residential development where most of the owners are foreigners who only take holidays there. Due to ignorance or negligence, none of the others have filed a complaint. "We are talking about a residential development where the majority have completely disassociated themselves from the day-to-day running of the community. This allows them to enter into arrangements that, in our opinion, are unfair and detrimental to the interests of the community," Valadez told SUR.

Hills has also reportedly been exempted from paying his community fee of 8,000 euros a year. Valadez said this went against the statutes of this community of owners. “There is not a single article that exempts from the payment of common expenses," he said.

Valadez added that Hills "by way of a Christmas bonus, got out of paying the community fees. I have seen the minutes of the meeting and it states that his salary must be updated in line with the CPI. Add to that the fact that he is not only paid as president, but also for carrying out other functions.”