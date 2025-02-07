Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Inside the new shop. SUR
Collective Calling opens new charity shop in Estepona
Community spirit

Collective Calling opens new charity shop in Estepona

Funds raised by the shop in Avenida de Andalucía will support the charity's work with vulnerable children in Tanzania and the homeless community in Spain

SUR in English

Estepona

Friday, 7 February 2025, 12:26

Costa del Sol-based charity Collective Calling is opening a new charity shop in Estepona this Friday, 7 February.

Funds raised by the shop, at Avenida de Andalucía 68, will support the charity's work with vulnerable children in Tanzania and the homeless community in Spain.

The shop will offer a wide selection of quality secondhand clothing, accessories and household items at affordable prices, explained the charity.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol mayor compares tourism 'joint venture' to Louis Vuitton and Gucci
  2. 2 Costa del Sol politician found not guilty of environmental crimes
  3. 3 Axarquía villages to be connected via new footpaths
  4. 4 Butane gas cylinder explosion sparks house fire in Costa del Sol town
  5. 5 Gunilla Von Bismarck: Queen of the Marbella jet-set
  6. 6 Gibraltar police officer due to appear in court on child porn charges
  7. 7 'Work of Konstantin Ishkhanov In Favour of Classical Music is Extremely Impressive' says Conductor Tomas Grau
  8. 8 Smile Makeover with Dental Veneers at Clínica Tafur
  9. 9 Free pet adoption scheme to combat animal abandonment extended in Fuengirola
  10. 10 New concept unveiled for luxury hotel tower in Malaga port

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Collective Calling opens new charity shop in Estepona