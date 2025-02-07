Collective Calling opens new charity shop in Estepona

SUR in English Estepona Friday, 7 February 2025, 12:26 Compartir

Costa del Sol-based charity Collective Calling is opening a new charity shop in Estepona this Friday, 7 February.

Funds raised by the shop, at Avenida de Andalucía 68, will support the charity's work with vulnerable children in Tanzania and the homeless community in Spain.

The shop will offer a wide selection of quality secondhand clothing, accessories and household items at affordable prices, explained the charity.