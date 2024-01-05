Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Staff and volunteers at the new charity shop. SUR
Collective Calling opens new boutique in Sabinillas
Community spirit

Collective Calling opens new boutique in Sabinillas

This is the charity's second shop, after the first opened in San Pedro two years ago

SUR in English

Manilva

Friday, 5 January 2024, 15:11

Compartir

Local charity Collective Calling has recently opened its second charity shop on the Costa del Sol. The new second-hand boutique is in Sabinillas and comes after the organisation opened its first shop in San Pedro Alcántara two years ago.

"The shop boasts a boutique-style layout, showcasing an array of excellent-quality clothing at fantastically low charity prices," said the organisation.

Donations of gently used clothes, shoes, homeware, toys, jewellery and furniture items are welcome. The store is in Edf. El Mero, Calle Octavia Paz and opening hours are Monday to Saturday, 10am to 2pm.

Imagen principal - Collective Calling opens new boutique in Sabinillas
Imagen secundaria 1 - Collective Calling opens new boutique in Sabinillas
Imagen secundaria 2 - Collective Calling opens new boutique in Sabinillas

Collective Calling was founded in 2017 by Paul and Gemma Carr and helps the homeless and families in need in Spain and in Tanzania.

More information is available from Carol via WhatsApp at 671 556 612 for Sabinillas or Gemma at 711 006 961 for San Pedro.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Market shutters in Fuengirola are lowered for good after 37 years
  2. 2 New campaign launched to promote 'new-look' Benalmádena as a flagship destination on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 How one of the noisiest Three Kings traditions in Malaga province started
  4. 4 All set for a colourful Christmas finale as the Three Kings visit
  5. 5 2023, officially the best year in history for tourism on the Costa del Sol
  6. 6 'Just one wish': Child's heartfelt letter to Three Kings moves Costa del Sol mayor to try and find the author
  7. 7 Policeman and nurse help save life of four-year-old who choked on sweet at Three Kings parade in Malaga
  8. 8 Compass Clinic grand opening
  9. 9 Rafael Nadal through to tennis quarter-finals in Brisbane
  10. 10 Inland wave pool for surfers and leisure complex project in Alhaurín progresses despite current drought

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad