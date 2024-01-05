Collective Calling opens new boutique in Sabinillas

Staff and volunteers at the new charity shop.

SUR in English Manilva Friday, 5 January 2024, 15:11 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Local charity Collective Calling has recently opened its second charity shop on the Costa del Sol. The new second-hand boutique is in Sabinillas and comes after the organisation opened its first shop in San Pedro Alcántara two years ago.

"The shop boasts a boutique-style layout, showcasing an array of excellent-quality clothing at fantastically low charity prices," said the organisation.

Donations of gently used clothes, shoes, homeware, toys, jewellery and furniture items are welcome. The store is in Edf. El Mero, Calle Octavia Paz and opening hours are Monday to Saturday, 10am to 2pm.

Collective Calling was founded in 2017 by Paul and Gemma Carr and helps the homeless and families in need in Spain and in Tanzania.

More information is available from Carol via WhatsApp at 671 556 612 for Sabinillas or Gemma at 711 006 961 for San Pedro.