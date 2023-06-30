Mi Colchón opens new Estepona store as part of 2.5-million-euro expansion

Juan Soto MALAGA. Compartir Copiar enlace

Mi Colchón continues its expansion in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol. The local group specialising in beds and mattresses is investing 2.5 million euros in two new stores, one in Estepona and another in Malaga, as well as the expansion of its headquarters on El Viso industrial estate.

The first new store opens its doors in Estepona next Monday, 3 July, in Calle Fahrenheit, 2, on the town's industrial estate. On the opening day, 3 July, the first 50 visitors will receive a free mattress, the group has announced this week.

The official inauguration of the Estepona store will be on 4 July with the mayor, José María Urbano, in attendance.

The store will be the group's 11th; the rest are all in Malaga province except for one in Motril.

The new 500-square-metre store in El Viso, Malaga, will open in August.