Charity musical evening raises funds for Aspire Mama Africa AMA, which helps women in Morocco to find education, health and economic opportunity, urgently needs funds after earthquake damage

SUR in English Manilva Friday, 1 December 2023, 16:46 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A charity choir dinner and musical evening was held at La Duquesa Golf Club last Friday. The event was raising funds for Aspire Mama Africa (AMA), a charity that helps women in Morocco. Leading the event was the Love to Sing choir, which supports charities with its volunteer singers, along with singer-songwriter Helena Paul.

Emily Sarrouf from AMA gave a speech on the aim of the charity to empower women and girls with educational, health and economic opportunities in Morocco.

Sarrouf explained that AMA is currently focusing on supporting girls from the Atlas Mountains and funding the running costs of boarding houses, without which the girls would not be able to continue with their secondary education. The project was at the epicentre of the recent earthquake and four of the six boarding houses had to be demolished Funds are needed urgently for rebuilding.

The evening event was opened by well-known local businessman Alan James, who was recently presented with an award by SUR in English and Caixa Bank for Top International Business 2023.

Alan impressed on all that, whether they are on holiday, retired, resident or in business here, they are a highly valued part of the multinational community. The event was rounded off with a prize raffle.

The Love To Sing choir can be contacted for charity events or membership via their facebook page: Love2SingCDS.